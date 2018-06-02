The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti says the state government is responsible for the shooting of Opeyemi Bamidele, a former member of the house of representatives.





Bamidele was shot on Friday at the party’s secretariat during a reception organised for Kayode Fayemi, the governorship candidate for the July 14 election in Ekiti.





Fayemi who resigned his ministerial appointment on Wednesday had returned to the state to kick off his campaign.





Taiwo Olatunbosun, Ekiti APC publicity secretary, accused Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti governor, of spearheading the disruption.





“It was a smooth ride from Akure Airport to Ikere-Ekiti where thousands of supporters came out to give him a rousing welcome,” the statement read.





“Ikere-Ekiti journey to Ado-Ekiti, a distance of about nine kilometres, lasted two hours in a heavy traffic that was punctuated by four gunmen suspected to be agents of the state government who strategically positioned themselves at the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti for the attack.





“They fired gunshots aimed at Fayemi but hit a former lawmaker, Opeyemi Bamidele, after the former minister had taken a few steps forward before the bullets hit the target.”





The party said one of the assailants dressed in mobile police uniform was apprehended and he is now helping the police in their investigation.





Apart from Bamidele, the party said, “other victims in the hospital included Olabode Joshua, Olanrewaju Gbenga, Adebayo Ogunjemilehin, Ogunmodede Oluwole and Alex Adeleye”.





POLICE ‘ARREST POLITICIAN BEHIND SHOOTING’

Meanwhile, Caleb Ikechukwu, the Ekiti police spokesman, told newsmen that a politician masterminded the shooting.





Ikechukwu said the politician, who “has also been arrested,” conspired with the policeman to carry out the act.





The policeman, he said, was posted to a bank in Lagos but travelled to Ekiti for an “illegal duty”.





“At about 17:00 hours, a policeman who accidentally shot Opeyemi Bamidele and one other has been arrested. The policeman is in our custody now,” he said.





“He is attached to 20 police mobile force (PMF) in Ikeja Lagos. He left where he was posted on bank guard duty somewhere in Ikeja for illegal duty in Ekiti state.





“A politician conspired with the policeman and removed him from where he was posted in Lagos and both came to Ekiti for unofficial reasons. The politician has also been arrested.





“The victims of the accidental discharge are currently responding to treatment at the hospital, and also the policeman who was mobbed is also responding to treatment in our protective custody.”





The police PRO said he can’t disclose the identity of the politician as investigations are still ongoing.





Lere Olayinka, Fayose’s spokesman, was not available for comment.