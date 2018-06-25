President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to direct his security chiefs to immediately proffer solutions to the spate of killings in the country.





Saraki made the statement while responding to the attack in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, during which scores of people were murdered by unknown assailants.





He said it was important for Nigerians to start having the assurances that the government was decisively responding to the current threat to lives and properties in parts of the country.





The statement read “I am very sad to hear the news of the incident in Plateau State. This is very depressing and giving the impression that the country is not safe. The problem of Boko Haram in the North-east is well known to everybody but this killing by unknown band of assailants in Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Kaduna States is now giving another dimension to the crisis. Coming at the time we are getting ready for elections, we need to respond fast.





“If the plan is to develop some long term measures, we also request that the President should mandate the security chiefs to put forward an immediate short term and quick response measure which will restore confidence in the system and demonstrate to the criminals behind this killings the capacity of government to tackle the issue.





“We have to immediately device a plan through which the criminals behind the killings and their sponsors can be nabbed and made to face the wrath of the law. We have to also develop plans to mop up illegal fire arms in the hands of dangerous elements while also stopping the influx of these arms into the country.”



