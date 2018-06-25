Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday reacted to the killing of 86 persons in the Church of Christ In Nations (COClN) and Regional Church Council (RCC), in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State.





Recall that the Plateau Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of 86 persons in the attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government.





Atiku, who gave his reaction via his Twitter account, condemned the attack.





The Presidential aspirant called on the government to be alive to its primary responsibility of protection of lives and property.





He wrote, ”Mindless killings in our country, we cannot be in continuous mode of bloodletting & mourning.





”Government needs to be alive to its primary responsibility of protection of lives and property.





”My heart goes to the victims of Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.”