Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Monday, said Nigeria’s security system needs Federal Government’s review in order to identify better ways to make it effective.CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said this in a statement reacting to the recent killings that claimed at least 86 lives across three local government areas in Plateau state.He said the inability of security agencies to gather relevant intelligence before the attacks and deliver rescue operations during the attacks was questionable.Ayokunle also urged the Federal Government to do more than assuring citizens that perpetrators of the Plateau carnage will be brought to book; saying that similar assurances have been made in the past without necessary follow-up actions.The statement reads in part: “Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is disappointed and shocked at the spate of killings that was unleashed on three local government areas of Plateau State by herdsmen.“From all indications, these attacks on the Plateau clearly show that the Federal Government needs to review its security machinery in a bid to make it effective.“CAN is at a loss how scores of people can be killed without any form of resistance by soldiers deployed to contain the security challenge. How could dare devil criminals assault communities without resistance by security agencies to stop these killings?“If communities can be attacked and hundreds slaughtered without security organisations providing rescue efforts, then, it becomes obvious that the Nigeria’s security system has been compromised.“Considering the level of human carnage of these attacks, we once again call on government not to rest on its oars until these criminals are brought to book as promised.“CAN and relations of victims of these attacks need more than assurances and promises of tracking down these criminals by the President.”