Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Area, LGA, of Bauchi state, Mr Elisha Tula Gwamis has confirmed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, chairman of Boi Ward in Bogoro LGA was killed in Kuru village along Abuja road on Sunday evening.

This was just as Gwamis stated that he and several other APC supporters escaped being lynched during an attack in that area by angry youths.





Gwamis revealed in an interview with Dailypost that the deceased was killed when the hoodlums attacked their vehicles.





He added that about seven vehicles conveying APC supporters from the party’s national convention in Abuja and heading to Bogoro were also vandalised, with many injured.





“Yes the attack occurred late on Sunday in Kuru village along Abuja road as one was killed and I personally escaped death including others while seven vehicles on our convoy were vandalised by angry mobs,” said Gwamis.





The council chairman stressed that it took the quick intervention of armed security men to rescue the rest of the victims.





“As I am talking to you now, the rescued people have being under armed security cover in Kuru village if not, none of them could have survived the wrath of death when the youths insisted on attacking them. They had to spend the night there, I have mobilised armed security to accompany me to the scene to rescue them,” he said.





Also speaking, the APC women leader in Bogoro and a victim of the attack said in tears that they have been without food nor water to drink for the past 24 hours as they were trapped by the attackers in the bush





“We thank the security for saving our lives even though we are still in the attack scene waiting for further action on how to move us to Bogoro,” she said.





It would be recalled that several people were killed in Plateau environs in renewed clashes between herdsmen and Birom extraction which led to Abuja road users being trapped in the reprisal attacks.





It was gathered that the people of Sayawa in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs of Bauchi have threatened reprisal attack if the federal government failed to address the mindless attacks on its citizens in Plateau state.