 PICTURES/VIDEO: Tanker fire burns several vehicles in Lagos | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » PICTURES/VIDEO: Tanker fire burns several vehicles in Lagos

9:03 PM 0
A+ A-


About 30 vehicles were gutted by fire on Thursday on Otedola bridge Lagos

According to reports, the tanker which was loaded with PMS had a break failure.

Emergency responders have raced to the scene to try and put out the raging fire and rescue victims. Officials of the Lagos State Fire Services, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, police and others are at the scene battling the fire.











Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top