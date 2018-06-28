About 30 vehicles were gutted by fire on Thursday on Otedola bridge Lagos
According to reports, the tanker which was loaded with PMS had a break failure.
Emergency responders have raced to the scene to try and put out the raging fire and rescue victims. Officials of the Lagos State Fire Services, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, police and others are at the scene battling the fire.
Otedola Bridge inward Berger - a Tanker is presently on Fire. #ThisIsNigeria pic.twitter.com/TQlaql9vuY— 👑👑 Oluwaseyi (@SisiLizzzy) June 28, 2018
