Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has visited a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, in a move that appeared to bring to an end the longstanding feud between the duo.

Mr Obasanjo visited Mr George on Saturday to condole him over the death of his son, Dipo, who died in May.





A release by Mr Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the former president led his aides and loyalists to the Ikoyi residence of the former military administrator of Ondo State.





Mr Obasanjo urged his host to take solace in God over the death of his late son.





“We cannot query God, but to only take solace in what He has done to you. If this do not happened, who knows what next that will happen. I have not been around but it was in my mind to come over and commiserate with you and the family. May God grant the depose eternal rest,” he said.





However, the visit turned emotional when Mr George’s sister, Majolagbe, in her vote of thanks, declared that the longstanding rift between the two was over with the visit.





“We are all shocked when this started,” she said. “But, today, the devil has been put to shame. The evil this morning has been condemned outside this house. It will never come to these two great Nigerians anymore.





“The time has come back again, when my brother will find Otta his home. It is over, Allah take all thanks.”





The rocky relationship between the duo dates back to Mr Obasanjo’s days in office as president.





Mr George, a former chairman of the board of the Nigerian Ports Authority, was later convicted for corruption and jailed, but the sentence was eventually overturned by the Court of Appeal.







