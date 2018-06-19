 PHOTOS: First set of new BRT buses arrive Lagos terminals | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The first batch of the 5,000 buses for the new terminals across Lagos have arrived the state.


In his reaction, Akinwunmi Ambode,  governor of Lagos, expressed de;ight.

He said the move is part of the state government  bus reform initiative conceived to redefine public transportation in the state with the view to making the state globally competitive.

The governor said other than their aesthetics, the new buses are “environmentally-friendly and equipped with modern facilities” to bring about comfort and seamless travelling experience along the dedicated routes.

Below are some pictures of the buses:









