Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar paid a courtesy visit to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, on Wedensday.





Abubakar was accompanied by Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state, who is the director-general of his 2019 presidential campaign.





The former vice-president ran against Jonathan in 2011 when he emerged as the consensus candidate of the north.





Jonathan won the election. Below are pictures of Abubakar’s visit: