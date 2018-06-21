 PHOTOS: Atiku visits Jonathan in Bayelsa | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar paid a courtesy visit to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, on Wedensday.


Abubakar was accompanied by Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state, who is the director-general of his 2019 presidential campaign.

The former vice-president ran against Jonathan in 2011 when he emerged as the consensus candidate of the north.

Jonathan won the election. Below are pictures of Abubakar’s visit:














