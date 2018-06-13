 PHOTO: Tonto Dikeh Shares Warm Kiss With Bobrisky | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » PHOTO: Tonto Dikeh Shares Warm Kiss With Bobrisky

10:26 AM 0
A+ A-

Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh were lip locked with each during Tonto’s Birthday party. The duo have professed their love and support for each other.
 Image result for bobrisky thanks tonto for loving him

Bob who now calls the mother of one his sister thanked the actress for loving him the way he is

And Tonto replied:


Ooooo bob how can you thank me for loving you? Who does that? Now I’m vexed my love for you just increased…Love you over board and back.



Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top