John Odigie-Oyegun, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), handed over the mantle of leadership to Adams Oshiomhole at the party secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.





Oshiomhole emerged unopposed at the party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday.





He has promised a “periodic review” of the party’s manifestos to ensure adherence to social contract between the government and citizens.





Oshiomhole enjoys the support of top members of the APC, including President Muhammadu Buhari.