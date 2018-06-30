National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has vowed to exposed the corruption status of President Muhammadu Buhari soon.





Secondus also blasted the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for trying to politicize the senseless and mindless rampant killings going on across the country under the watch of President Buhari and his administration.





Speaking on Friday when he and members of the National Working Committee received one of the party’s presidential aspirants, Dr Datti Ahmed, at the party National Headquarters, Secondus lamented that rather than own up their obvious failings, APC has been trying to play politics with what is clear to all discerning minds that they have failed woefully.





In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, Secondus asked APC leaders to stop denying their failure to arrest the ugly security situation in the country by using propaganda to try to deceive the public.





“Tinubu, Lai Mohammed, stop politicising death of Nigerians. Stop using propaganda to deceive people over the killings”, he said.





The party leader told the presidential aspirant that PDP is a good brand as it has been repositioned and ready to reclaim power in 2019.





“PDP has undergone its worst days and we are coming out the best”.





Secondus also accused the APC-led administration of bias in its anti-corruption crusade by refusing to prosecute its members who are facing corruption allegations.





He said that at the appropriate time, the PDP will come out with evidence of corruption against President Buhari and other members of the ruling party.





“Nigerians know the double standard in APC over corruption and we will expose them when the time comes.





“You can fool the people sometimes but you cannot fool them all of the time.





“Buhari, APC have nothing to offer; economy, insecurity and unemployment are worsening. APC administration is arresting people out of fear and desperation,” he added.