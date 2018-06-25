The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole to immediately submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to clear corruption allegations against him.The opposition party said Oshiomhole lacked the rectitude to speak in public as a leader at any level, whatsoever, until he clears the allegations that he diverted billions of naira meant for the people of Edo State while he was governor from 2008 to 2016.A statement yesterday by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said since the petition against Oshiomhole at the EFCC was in the public domain, the newly elected party chairman would do the APC, Buhari Presidency, the EFCC as well as himself a lot of good by quietly submitting himself for investigation and possibly prosecution.According to the party, since one of the campaign footstools upon which APC was elected into office is fighting corruption, it will be strange for Oshiomhole to go about his new assignment with allegation of corruption, even if it’s as tiny as a strand of hair.The statement said: “It is also instructive for the new chairman to understand that Nigerians are no longer inclined to sophistry, illogical arguments, deceit, contrivance and recourse to abuse as a method of campaign.”