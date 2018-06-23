The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has sent a delegation to the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawan Daura, over the arrest of the senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe.





It was gathered that the delegates comprised top leaders of the party and some state governors.





Secondus, who confirmed the meeting of the delegates with DG of the DSS, however, refused to give details of those in the delegation and issues slated for discussion.





He told Punch, “We have sent a delegation comprising our governors to the DG of DSS over the spate of arrests of our members.





“Yesterday, they picked up a former Governor of Benue State, Mr. Gabriel Suswam, and today, they arrested Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. We can’t reach them and even their loyalists can’t reach them.





“Now, the clampdown has indeed started. But how many of our members are they going to arrest, just because they (the government and the ruling party) are afraid of losing the (2019 presidential) election?









“Maybe they will arrest all of us and put us into jail. Nigerians are watching and the international community is also watching.”





Meanwhile, DSS is yet to release a statement on why Senator Abaribe was arrested yesterday.





Recall that Abaribe was arrested in Abuja on Friday at a popular hotel located at Maitama District.