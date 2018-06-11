The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reversed its position on Presisent Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to honour the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola.

Just four days ago, the PDP condemned the conferment of a posthumous GCFR award and declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day.





But on Sunday through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said it supports any honour done to Abiola.





He said: “Chief Abiola, in his life time, stood for personal liberty of citizens, particularly the right to aspire for any position, respect for constitutional order and principle of separation of powers.





“He also stood for national cohesion as well as a free press, all of which were upheld by the PDP.”





The party said that it was, however, a fact that same freedoms were being trampled and strangulated.





“While the PDP congratulates the family of late Chief Abiola and other martyrs of democracy, we also remember the roles of late Sen. Abraham Adesanya, Bagauda Khalto, Dan Suleiman, Raph Obiorah, Alex Ibru and others.





“We remember the Management and Staff of the Concord, Guardian, Vanguard, Punch and other media houses, who suffered undue hardships for our nation to attain this democracy.”





PDP however urged the Buhari presidency to save the nation international opprobrium by attempting to use the event for “political capital” and to posture Buhari as a democrat.