Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is getting stronger and poised to take over power come 2019.





Jonathan said this on Wednesday when he hosted Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, in his house in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.





Jonathan, who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015 is optimistic that his party is now in a better position to regain its ruling status.





“I believe PDP is coming back and getting stronger,” he said.





“Yes, we had some issues in 2015. But as you know politics is a very dynamic business. Even though we are in the opposition with fewer governors, PDP is still the strongest and largest party.”





Abubakar, in a similar manner, also said there is no other party that has the structure and strength like the PDP.





The former number two citizen who lost in the APC primary election that produced Buhari, has since defected to the PDP and he is aspiring to run under the platform in 2019.





“It is actually the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has the strength and structure to get back to Aso Rock,” he said, adding that “without PDP, APC should not have been in Aso Rock.”





He also expressed his disappointment with the current administration.





“Have we ever had this rate of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria? Have we ever had five sets of exchange rate before in this country? Have we ever had so much insecurity like this before? No! Have we ever been this divided before in this country? No!”