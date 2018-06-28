The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday declared seven days of mourning for the victims of the killings of innocent Nigerians by marauders and bandits in Plateau state and other parts of the countryIt directed that its flags at all its offices across the country be flown at half-mast during the period in honour of the victims.The PDP urged the people of Plateau state to exercise their rights as global citizens, work with other public-spirited Nigerians and groups and take President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague for acting helpless in the face of continuous mass killings in our country.