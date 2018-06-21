The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the Federal Government to exercise caution over its plan to establish cattle ranches in some parts of the country and hold enough consultations so as not to escalate the same problems it claims to be addressing.The party noted that the situation has already generated discordant tunes and acrimony among major stakeholders, groups, and states across the country, particularly relating to issues of funding and land ownership.National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that the PDP is particularly worried by the lack of adequate consultations by the Federal Government resulting in the disagreements that had trailed the plan, especially along ethnic divides.He said, “The party calls on the Federal Government to get its acts together and follow all due processes, as stipulated by the laws and 1999 constitution (as amended) regarding this issue, in order to eliminate the current disagreements being generated.“The PDP holds that the nation has witnessed enough disagreements, violence, and bloodletting, as such all measures must be put in place to avert a fresh crisis.”