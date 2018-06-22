The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to exercise caution in its plan to establish cattle ranches in some parts of the country.Declaring that the country is presently in perilous times, the opposition party urged the government to hold enough consultations on the issue to avoid escalation of the same problems it claims to be addressing.The PDP observed that the situation has already generated discordant tunes and acrimony among major stakeholders, groups and states across the country, particularly on issues of funding and land ownership.Addressing a news conference in Abuja yesterday, PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan said the party was worried by the lack of adequate consultations by the Federal Government, resulting in the disagreements that have trailed the plan, especially along ethnic divides.It called on the Federal Government to get its acts together and follow all due processes, as stipulated by the laws and the 1999 Constitution (as amended), to eliminate the disagreements generated by the policy.The party said the nation has witnessed enough disagreements, violence and bloodletting, adding that measures must be put in place to avert fresh crisis.The PDP restated its accusation of clampdown on opposition leaders and perceived opponents of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.It alerted Nigerians and the international community to what it described as the antics of those it described as “enemies of our democratic process and adversaries of our unity and harmonious living as a nation”.