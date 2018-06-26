The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the gruesome killing in Plateau State .The PDP said if President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had heeded wise counsel by the PDP and Nigerians, such killings would have been averted.In a statement on Monday by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said: “It is most disheartening that compatriots are being killed daily because those saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding lives, care less about the wellbeing and safety of the people, as they focus only on their ill-fated 2019 re-election bid.“Even when the Zamfara State governor, Abdul-aziz Yari cried out that he was overwhelmed by the spate of insecurity and killings, the Federal Government gave him an ineffectual response laced with their trite blame game.“We urge Nigerians to note that since the escalation of killings and bloodletting in various parts of the country, particularly in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna and other states, no concrete steps have been taken by the APC administration to strengthen and fortify the security architecture in the troubled areas.”