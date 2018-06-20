Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke Adeboye probably should have thought twice before posting a video which has since gone viral. In the video, he urged people who have been writing to the church for help to stop.

In a part of the video, he referred to them as jokers and advised them to save up now that Nigeria is out of recession. He further said people should engage in trade by barter and exchange food items.





He also called out the 'jokers' who were writing to the church seeking for sponsorship to go study in Russia. Ending the video, he was sure to let everyone know he was 'obviously' not in Nigeria.

Many people reacted to the video as not everyone found it pleasant. One of which is leader of the Free The Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze. He took to social media to react to the post, more or less schooling the young man.





He wrote, "@lekeadeboye, how are you and how is your daddy? Tell him I send my utmost regards and kind considerations. You are making a lot of sense with this trade by batter suggestion, but let me ask you this; does your dad pay his private jet pilots with cassava or rice? Does he exchange garri for aviation fuel?





Charity they say begins at home; why not start by collecting tithes and offering in grains and cattle like it was originally intended in the Bible? The ‘jokers’ you mentioned so respectfully, could go to one of the numerous redeemed schools littered across Nigeria, can’t they? This shouldn’t be rocket science.





You speak of money ‘saved’. I ask from where precisely? Through what means was this money ‘earned’? Do accept my kind regards to yourself and Pastor E. A. Adeboye, your father." See post below: