The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, in Ebonyi State, Senator Julius Ucha weekend, accused the outgoing national chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun of destroying internal democracy, guidelines and constitution of the party in the conduct of the last congresses in the state.At a press conference in Abakaliki, Ucha who alleged that the last congresses which took place in the state did not represent the true wishes of APC supporters, pointed out that the implication of the development might lead to the nullification of the congresses whenever it is challenged in any court of competent jurisdiction.He further alleged that the undemocratic disposition of the national chairman of APC was what caused parallel congresses of the party across the states of the federation as he took sides in the crisis that rocked the party before, during and after the congresses.He said: “John Oyegun is a malignant tumor in APC. I say this because he has lost sense of honour and has allowed pride, prejudice, self knowledge and selfishness to overwhelm him including greed.“If the only thing he can achieve for the party now is to destroy the institution because he feels he is no longer wanted because of his myriad of sins, and he thinks the best thing to do is to destroy the institution through which he has been blessed by God, he is wrong.”“He is a man for the purposes of the just concluded congresses, created congress committees. In some states, there were three congress committees from the national headquarters, in some there were two congress committees. You split one congress committee into two, the chairman or secretary will be conducting congress for one group, some other members of the committee will be conducting congress for another group in one political party. That is an aberration that is not democracy that also is hypocrisy.“In a situation where the National Chairman of a political party has promoted two congresses or three congresses in one state and adopt the result of a particular congress without at least try to harmonize toensure that he finds out the truth to know what has happened in the field signifies danger. It shows that the man’s political wisdom has sumasaulted , it shows the man is making it impossible for the party to have a recognition for purposes of winning election”, he said.