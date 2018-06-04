Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) has warned the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration not to Islamise Nigeria.





Oyedepo stated this in Ota during his prophetic ministration in reaction to inclusion of Arabic Studies in Police recruitment examination.





He said: ”The inclusion of Arabic studies in the recent Nigeria Police Force NPF recruitment test is highly unacceptable.





“Some forces just want to score political marks by trying to divide and impress the president and divide us as a people.





“This administration and all agents that want to divide us should be seriously warned as it’s too late to turn Nigeria into an Islamic State.





”We therefore reject the NPF recruitment test and ask for it to be re-written without the inclusion of the Arabic Studies in it”, the Bishop added.