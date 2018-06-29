 VIDEO: Watch footage showing moments before the Otedola bridge tanker explosion | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
A Dashcam footage of the moment that preceded the Lagos tanker’s explosion, yesterday, has surfaced.

In the video, the obviously scared driver could be heard telling someone: “ My God, my God. Funmi, hold on, hold on. An accident will happen now.

The trailer has lost control. Hey, it has spilled petrol. Thank God I have escaped. Ha, it has it has spilled petrol. I have escaped.”

This video also corroborates with an eyewitness report who escaped the fire incident yesterday.



Recall that no fewer than nine persons lost their lives on Thursday after a tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in a statement on its official Twitter handle also confirmed that 54 vehicles were burnt to ashes in the incident.

