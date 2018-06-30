Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Aregbesola of Osun State on Friday paid a visit to the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, over the Otedola Bridge tanker explosion.

They were both received at the Lagos House by the state governor.





Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande disclosed this in a statement, saying,





“Vice President Osinbajo, in Lagos, delivers President’s condolence message to the people & govt of Lagos State over yesterday’s tragic tanker explosion resulting in the loss of lives.





” He prayed that God will comfort families & relatives of victims.”





We had reported that no fewer than 9 people were killed in the fuel tanker’s mishap.





The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in a statement on its official Twitter handle, has equally confirmed that 54 vehicles were burnt to ashes in the incident.





Meanwhile, Ambode had earlier visited the scene of the incident while instructing all relevant agencies to move into the area to normalise the apprehension that had taken over the area and to also ensure that those in need are adequately taken care of.