It had been reported that no fewer than 9 people died in the fuel tanker mishap.
The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in a statement on its official Twitter handle, confirmed that 54 vehicles were burnt to ashes.
Reacting, Atiku, on Twitter, commiserated with Nigerians on the sad incident.
He wrote, “”My thoughts are with the fellow Nigerians who have lost lives and property in the tanker fire in Lagos.
“My prayers go out to the first responders working hard to bring the blaze under control.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.