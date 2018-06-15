Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday held a private meeting with the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II at his Palace in Benin, the Edo capital.Also at the meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes were the Governor of Edo, Mr Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu and former Governor of Edo, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.Journalists were however not briefed about what transpired at the meeting.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Vice President left the palace to the Benin Airport for Abuja at about 2.00 pmNAN also reports that Osinbajo arrived Benin on June 14 for a two-day working tour of Edo.During the visit, the Vice President performed the groundbreaking ceremony of 1800 Housing Units Emotan Garden Estate at Ikpoba Okha Local Government Council and commissioned the Solar Lighting Project at Edaiken Market in Benin.Osinbajo also launched the South-South Innovation Hub and attended the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic, where he had a chat with owners of Small and Medium Enterprises and beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme.He also visited the Azura Power Project in Benin.