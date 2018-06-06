Theodore Ekechi, Governor Rochas Okorocha’s former commissioner, who is now the spokesperson of the Imo State All Progressives Party, APC, stakeholders in the state has told the governor that the emergence of former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the next national chairman of the party will not help to restore his (Okorocha’s) ascendancy in the party.





Ekechi said that going by the constitution of the party, no national chairman, no officer of the party or a member has the powers to upturn the Congress that has been rectified by the National Working Committee, NWC.





Speaking with Vanguard, Elechi said Oshiomole as the national chairman was not coming with changes to the constitution of APC. He said he was coming as a friend among equals.





He added, “And Oshiomhole is not coming with the NWC, appointed by himself; he is going to come as a person he cannot do anything outside the National Working Committee, meeting and taking decisions.





“What I’m asking is that is your group afraid? There are procedures for taking decisions that have been taken as enshrined in the constitution of APC. Therefore, we have nothing to worry about.





“Since he thinks he is the holder of Oshiomole, he is the father of Oshiomole, the sponsor of Oshiomole, why is he bothered gallivanting from one state to another.





"And anybody who is contemplating to do that does not mean good for the party. What is your feeling on Oshiomole’s possible emergence as the national chairman of the party?





“Assuming Oshiomole becomes, he is coming to build. He is coming to consolidate. And I think Oshiomole having been governor of Edo State for eight years, Oshiomole understands what it means to respect people’s rights, people’s opinion, and I think it is not in his own interest to dabble into people’s affairs in Imo State.”