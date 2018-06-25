Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, has been sworn in as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), administered the oath of office on Oshiomhole at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Sunday.





The ceremony was witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, and other party chieftains.





Oshiomhole emerged unopposed.





The other 19 elected as members of the national working committee (NWC) of the party were sworn in by the new national chairman.