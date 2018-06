Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, has been sworn in as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), administered the oath of office on Oshiomhole at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Sunday.





The ceremony was witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, and other party chieftains.





Oshiomhole emerged unopposed.