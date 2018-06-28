The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday, said the party must go into the 2019 election United.





He spoke when he received two delegations of Taraba State Party Leaders, who were on a solidarity visit following his election at the Party’s National Convention last Sunday in Abuja.





Oshiomhole received the delegations led separately by the Minister for Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan and Sen. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf at the Party’s National Secretariat.





The APC National Chairman assured the delegations that one of his top priorities was to address disputations arising from the Party’s recently held congresses and the National Convention.





Oshiomhole told the delegations that he was awaiting the report of the National Convention Committee chaired by the Jigawa State Governor, Alh. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.





Oshiomhole said Badaru made commitments to some of the aggrieved parties which the National Working Committee (NWC) will urgently consider upon receipt of the Convention Committee’s report.





He urged members to commit themselves to party unity and supremacy.





Oshiomhole: “We must work to present a united front ahead of the 2019 general elections. Wherever we have a crack, we will mend it as soon as possible. On our part, we will be guided by principle of fairness and justice.





“The determination to win the governorship election in Taraba and the presidential election is enough incentive for compromise… We won the Taraba governorship election in 2015, but were manoeuvred out. In 2019, those manipulation instruments will not be at their disposal.”





Speaking on behalf of one of the delegations, Sen. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf who congratulated Oshiomhole on his election as the National Chairman expressed confidence in the Oshiomhole-led NWC to resolve disputes within the Party, particularly in Taraba State.





“We have witnessed with great excitement your flawless and overwhelming affirmation as the APC National Chairman. This unprecedented show of love and respect attest to your long standing reputation as a honest, fearless and dispassionate leader





“As dedicated party members, we are not unaware of the internal problems dogging our great party but are fully convinced and confident that as the right man for the job, you will bring your well-known competence and impartiality to bear on all the contentious issues awaiting your attention, especially as they affect Taraba State”, he said.