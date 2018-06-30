National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has charged all political gladiators in crisis-ridden states to forget their status in the party and reconcile their differences ahead the 2019 general elections.He stressed that the hunger to defeat the opposition parties should be upper most in their hearts and not internal crisis, asserting that the leadership of the party will listen to all sides to ensure peace returns in the affected states.Oshiomhole who stated this while meeting different groups at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, expressed determination of the party to win the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti state, adding that a united APC could win more states and seats in the National Assembly.His words: “I want to plead with all party leaders that we must do everything possible to forge unity of the party in every state. I am aware that we have challenges in a couple of states, in accepting to be the chairman of the APC, there is a lot to be done, and I am ready to work with other members of the NWC, and leaders of the party to reconcile all our members and project a united front as we approach 2019.“Unity is under our control and since we are all hungry to reclaim what was stolen, that hunger should fire our determination to forge unity among ourselves. That will require that we have a sense of forgiveness for those who must have offended one another, compromise and find a way to have a win-win solution. For me I believe that what we need to achieve sustainable unity and progress is that we must be fair, just so that we have peace. Because peace is a product of fairness and justice.“I think God will give us the courage to do justice, to be fair and to assist everyone to have peace and unity in various state chapters of our party. We cannot have unity at the National Level if the units are not united.“As we make peace, some level of sacrifices is often required. Even in a family, there must be one who will say it is okay, everybody cannot be hot the same time. Under my leadership, we will listen to all sides and find solution” he stated.