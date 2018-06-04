Former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Elder Godsday Orubebe has said he is taking his time before he replies President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, speaking at this year’s Democracy Day lecture in Abuja, said he wished Orubebe was in the audience to listen to former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, who was the guest lecturer.





The president said: “Here, I must digress and raise an observation about the programme organizers because I did not see Mr. Orubebe who ought to have come and listen to Professor Jega deliver his lecture; this is a major observation.”





“That instance, for those of us who were lucky that there was light and we had the television to see the confrontation between Orubebe and Prof Jega, it will remain a life impression to many of us.”





Orubebe, who was ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s agent during that year’s presidential election, unexpectedly stood up to Jega while the results were being broadcast live, and accused him of partiality.





Speaking to The Nation, Orubebe disclosed that he would soon send his reply to Buhari.





“I am in the village. When I come back, I am going to talk to the press,” he said





“I’m going to send him a good reply but not here, not now.”