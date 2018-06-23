Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has denied ever writing any petition to the Department of Security Service DSS, which led to the arrest of his predecessor, Gabriel Suswam.





There were reports in some quarters that Ortom had written the security agency, fingering his kinsman over the killings in the state.





Ortom, while reacting through his spokesman, Terver Akase, said the report linking him to Suswam’s ordeal was totally false and should be discarded.





The governor insisted that he had no reason whatsoever to petition the DSS.





He said, “We wish to categorically state that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom did not write a petition which led to the arrest of former Governor of the State, Gabriel Suswam, contrary to some media reports.





“Such reports are false, misleading and mischievous.





“The Benue State Government has written a petition against leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and has filed a lawsuit against the group. The State Government has evidence to prove that the socio-cultural organisation is responsible for recent attacks and killing of innocent people in the state.





“Those peddling the allegation that Governor Ortom is behind the arrest of his predecessor are doing so to cause disaffection and create a state of confusion.





“The Ortom administration will not be distracted from its commitment to get justice for victims of mindless attacks on the state.





“We urge Benue people and other Nigerians to disregard the reports.”