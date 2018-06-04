Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has reacted to reports quoting him as saying that he killed people when he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





According to the former governor, he was quoted out of context in an interview he granted journalists after the South East executive committee meeting of the APC held in Abuja last Wednesday.





“I did not say I used to kill people during congress when I was a member of the PDP”, he said.





“Rather, I pointed out that due to political rivalry and other vices, people used to die during congresses in the PDP.





“I am not only a law-abiding Nigerian but also a devout Catholic who does not believe in ungodly and inhuman acts. I have never killed anyone and will never do such nor engage anyone to kill on my behalf.





“People should not twist my interview to suit their selfish, wicked and barbaric ambitions. I am a man of peace and I can never derail from the path of peace.”





The former governor, while advising media outfits especially online platforms to verify information before disseminating, urged Nigerians “to disregard the false, malicious and wicked news.”