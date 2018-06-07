Imo State leadership of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has accused Governor Rochas Okorocha and his All Progressives Congress, APC, to have, through their actions, inactions, programmes and inhuman policies, made a caricature of democracy.State Publicity Secretary, Dr. George Nkworji, who made the accusation in a release made available to newsmen in Owerri, also described the recent Democracy Day celebration as “a mockery and rape of democracy”.“Imo State has experienced more physical, psychological, economic and developmental trauma, since Rochas Okorocha assumed office than ever”, Nkworji said.The APGA image maker said: “Under the APC and Okorocha, the state has witnessed irreparable demolitions across communities and towns without verifiable reasons, non-payment of pensions and gratuities, traumatized the citizenry and dwarfed their hope of survival through consistent, indiscriminate seizure of traders’ goods, multiple extortion and denying the citizenry the right to live.”While accusing the APC government of “creating extreme poverty in the land”, APGA also lamented that “Imo today, is wearing the face of a war-torn territory”.Meanwhile, Governor Rochas Okorocha has expressed regret that “APC leaders over-rated Chief John Odigie Oyegun’s capacity at the beginning”.Okorocha, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Samuel Onwuemeodo said: “With the manner Chief John Oyegun has piloted the affairs of the All Progressives Congress, it is obvious that the party leaders must have over-rated his capacity in allowing him to succeed Chief Bisi Akande as the national chairman of the party.”The governor also said that Chief Oyegun has taken the party backward by several kilometres, to the extent that today, there is no state that the party does not have crisis or faction.“Again, the way Chief Oyegun has pursued the issue of elongation also showed how selfish and greedy he is. He is not interested in the well-being or future of the party, but only interested in staying put as the national chairman of the party, and that is why he is after anybody who opposed the tenure elongation”, Okorocha said.Continuing, the governor said that “in the case of Imo, he disobeyed two court orders with regard to the congresses in Imo and the inauguration of strange elements as state officials of the party, just to get at Governor Okorocha because of the issue of elongation. We have no option now than to ask our lawyers to press for his imprisonment and that of Osita Izunaso and all those who were involved in the lawlessness.”