Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, OYW, has condemned continued detention of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe by the operatives of the DSS, and demanded his immediate release.According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths, the continued detention of Senator Abaribe without even allowing him access to his family members, doctor and lawyer is a gross violation of his rights.Rising from a meeting at its Headquarters in Enugu, OYW said “human rights abuses, infringement on citizens rights and high handedness under the present administration has become extra ordinary and will no longer be tolerated, especially against outspoken democrats.”They argued that the DSS had “no justification for treating Senator Abaribe like a criminal” and warned that “Igbo youths shall not take it anymore.”OYW also rejected the proposal by the Federal Government to set up cattle ranches in some states with public funds, saying no part of Igbo land was interested in the proposed ranches.“We reject the Federal Government’s proposed cattle ranches in Ebonyi State and indeed in any part of Igbo land.“Cattle business is a private business and owners of the business can secure land and set up ranches with their funds if they are interested and reap the gains and not government using public funds to set up ranches for private business people,” the group said in a communiqué signed by Dr. Kingsley Dozie, National Deputy President, the National Secretary, Uchenna Madubihe and the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Osmond Nkeoma.They also expressed displeasure over the cut in the budgetary provisions for some vital projects in the South East zone in the recently signed 2018 budget.“We have as well, keenly observed with sadness the way the budgetary allocations meant to finance the projects in the South East geopolitical zone was drastically cut down.“We see this as injustice being meted on us for no reason. It is totally unfair and we see it as a continuation of the age long marginalization of Ndigbo. Ndigbo deserves the best share in Nigeria project.“A lot has been done against us especially in this present administration. We are keenly watching as the events unfold”, the communiqué further said.