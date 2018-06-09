The Ogun State government has declared Tuesday, 12th June 2018 work free to enable residents and other stakeholders to mark the Democracy Day.This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa.According to the statement, the day would also be used to celebrate the recent conferment of a posthumous national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic on the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, Presidential election, Chief Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola.The Federal Government had on Wednesday, 6th June 2018 conferred this highest national honour on the illustrious son of the state and declared every 12th of June as the country’s Democracy Day.It will be recalled that in the last seven years, the Amosun-led administration had consistently declared June 12 work free and commemorated it with various activities.The statement partly read, “This year will be no exception as befitting events including a Democracy Walk to be led by the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun have been lined up for the celebration.“The walk scheduled to take off from the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta at 7am will take participants through major roads in the state capital to the Abiola’s family house at Oke-Ido, Gbagura where prayers will be offered for the martyr.“All government functionaries, activists, civil society organisations, democracy volunteers, civil servants, labour/trade unions, students, market women/men and other stakeholders are invited to participate.”