The operatives of the Intelligence Response Team led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, have arrested more suspects in connection with the April 5 Offa bank robberies during which nine policemen and 33 persons were killed.





The additional suspects were apprehended in Kwara, Oyo and Kogi states and were assisting the police to track down other accomplices.





“The fresh suspects belonged to the Michael Adikwu’s gang, the dismissed policeman and an ex-convict. He actually led our men to the hideout of the men where they were arrested”, a Police source told Punch.





The suspects, it was gathered, would soon be brought to Abuja and paraded before the media.





Earlier in the week, the Nigeria Police dismissed speculations that the gang leaders of the Offa bank robbery, with alleged links to Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, have been killed in custody.





Although other suspects were paraded two weeks ago, nothing has been heard of their superiors Micheal Adikwu, a dismissed policeman, and Kayode Opadokun.





The two have not been allowed to speak publicly or paraded despite being in detention.





Recall that Adikwu, in his confession, explained why he killed many people during the April 5 2018 deadly operation.





Speaking to journalists, Ayoade Akinnibosun, one of the suspects paraded by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, disclosed that Adikwu was their leader who used his police connection to secure the arms and ammunition they used in the attack.





But reacting, Moshood stated that the suspected ring leaders were in police custody and helping with the investigation.





“They (Adikwu and Opadokun) are alive, helping the police further in the investigation of the bank robbery, including the recovery of 21 AK 47 riffles carted away by their gang during the attack on the Offa Police Divisional Headquarters.”





Moshood said anyone that said the two suspects had been killed extra-judicially should produce their bodies. “Police don’t kill people, they protect people,” he said.