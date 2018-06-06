The Nigeria Police on Wednesday said that two more suspects in the Offa Bank robbery saga have indicted Senate President, Bukola Saraki.





According to the police, Saraki was still under investigation after the suspects indicted him in their confessional statements.





Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, addressing journalists, in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the two suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery and their confessional statements indicted Saraki.





The Police claimed that the arrested suspects had confessed to being political thugs for the Senate President and that they accompanied him to the palace of the traditional ruler of Offa, Olofa of Offa on a condolence visit after the robbery.





This comes after Saraki was earlier indicted by five of the Offa bank robbery suspects who confessed to the crime on Sunday, Channels tv reports.





The five gang leaders claimed that they were political thugs of the Senate President and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.





Moshood added that Saraki was further indicted as the five gang leaders paraded on Sunday celebrated with Senator Saraki during his daughter’s wedding and they appeared in the same outfit (Aso Ebi) with the wife of the Senate President.