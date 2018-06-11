A former minister of state for Education, Professor Jerry Agada has described the public spat between former president Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari as a shame to the country’s democracy.

Agada, while speaking to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday, warned that the face-off if not checked by well-meaning Nigerians is capable of dragging the country into the mud.





The former president had in a statement on Friday raised the alarm that the Buhari-led Government was trying to frame him up so as to be prosecuted and detained.





In a swift reaction, the minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said the Buhari administration will not be distracted by “frivolous allegations from any quarter, especially those cleverly choreographed to divert attention from a widely-acclaimed presidential proclamation and to shore up support for a waning and egotistical cause.”





Reacting to the development, Agada said the allegation by Obasanjo accusing Buhari administration of plotting to incriminate him was weighty and should be critically investigated by the appropriate authorities.





He, however, said Obasanjo’s claim had brought a shame to Nigeria internationally, alluding that it is not right for a former president to raise such claims against a sitting President in a nation still nursing democracy to a stand.





“Well, as a former president and Military Head of State, Obasanjo knows his onions and he can get any desirable and undesirable information from whatever quarters. So, I am not in the position to affirm that what he said was true or false, but what am saying is that, the mere fact that he made the claim against the Nigeria state is very shameful and disgraceful.





“He has security to himself and knows what is happening around him, he must have sensed danger somewhere and that’s why he raised the alarm. But if Obasanjo knows that what he is saying is the truth, depending on his sources, then, it is unfortunate.





“Something like that should not happen because a former head of state or president should be given maximum regard and respect.





“On the other hand, if the former president’s claim is not true, he should know that he is disgracing Nigeria before the international community,” he said.





Agada added that the face-off between the two leaders is very shameful and a slap on Nigeria’s democracy.