Opposition political parties, the Labour Party, LP, and the African Democratic Congress, ADC, have reacted angrily to claims by President Muhammadu Buhari that he lacked the resources to match the opposition’s mischief.





The National Chairman of the LP, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, and the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, spoke with the Punch in a separate interview on the the president’s comment.









They said that Buhari and his party knew they had lost goodwill of the people and have resorted to desperate measures.





Abdulkadir said, “What is happening is simply the fact that this administration has lost public goodwill.





“It is unfair to suggest that those of us in opposition have resources which is not available to the President.





“The resources available to us is the goodwill of the Nigerian people which money cannot buy.”





For Chief Anayo Arinze of the ADC, “The President’s statement is a statement made by a man that is

already jittery that power is slipping out of his hands.





“It is the same feeling that made him go outside this country to describe our youths as lazy when he saw they have deserted him , he quickly

signed the Not – Too – Young – To – Run Bill with a caveat that they should not contest against him.





“The Nigerian President is the most powerful President in Africa there is no way the opposition

will have the kind of financial resources he has.





“What we truly have in terms of resources is the support of Nigerians . He should take a second look at former President, Olusegun Obasanjo ’s letter. ”