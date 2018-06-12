Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was among the personalities conspicuously absent at the Tuesday posthumous investiture of Chief Moshood Abiola as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.Obasanjo however sent an apology to the event holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He said he was currently engaged outside the country.Gen. Ibrahim Babangida who annulled the June 12, 1993, presidential election was also conspicuously absent.He also sent an apology, attributing his inability to attend to health issues.The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, was also absent.