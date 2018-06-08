Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown a potshot at President Muhammadu Buhari and his government over the travails of the Senate president, Bukola Saraki (Number Three citizen) and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara (Number Four citizen).





Obasanjo, in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Friday, highlighted how members of All Progressives Congress, APC-led government were being harassed.





He described alleged intimidation of Nigerians by the APC government as a joke taken too far, claiming that this has resulted in citizens living in fear of being killed.





The statement read, “This present Government has demonstrably exhibited apathy, and in some cases, encouraged by its conduct, daily loss of lives and property in many States of the country, the office cannot be indifferent.





“We are currently in a nation where the Number Three citizen is currently being harangued and the Number Four citizen is facing similar threat within the same Government they serve.





“There is a groundswell of our nationals that live in fear that they could be hounded, harassed, maimed or even killed as the battle for 2019 takes this worrisome dimension.





“For Chief Obasanjo, this is a joke carried too far and being someone who do not act on unofficial information.”