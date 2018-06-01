Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill, with a call on him to sign other bills forwarded by the National Assembly.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said the signing of the bill which lowered the age qualifications for elective offices and aimed at allowing youths to participate in governance at all levels has energized a critical sector of the Nigerian population and will further democratize governance in the country.





He, however, urged President Buhari to seize the opportunity of the popularity of the assent to the ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’ to also sign the other bills contained in the constitution amendment process which have since been forwarded to the him.









“I am very sure that the way this newly signed bill has created enthusiasm among the youths, so will the other bills in the constitution amendment process sent to the President excite several sectors of our society if they are given effect by the presidential assent.





“That is why I urge the President to quickly consider the other bills and sign them as well,” Saraki stated.