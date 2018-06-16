Fast rising Nollywood actor, Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu aka Nelson Gold, has died, just 10 days after celebrating his 26th birthday.

According to reports, Nelson Gold, a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, reportedly slumped at a movie location in Enugu and was rushed to the hospital where he was in coma after which he passed away on the 15th June 2018.





Friends, fans and family members have taken to social media to mourn the actor:







