 Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after his birthday | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after his birthday

2:18 PM 0
A+ A-
Fast rising Nollywood actor, Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu aka Nelson Gold, has died, just 10 days after celebrating his 26th birthday.
 Family and friends mourn?Nollywood actor, Nelson Gold who?slumped and died 10?days after his 26th birthday
According to reports, Nelson Gold, a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, reportedly slumped at a movie location in Enugu and was rushed to the hospital where he was in coma after which he passed away on the 15th June 2018.

 Friends, fans and family members have taken to social media to mourn the actor:
Family and friends mourn?Nollywood actor, Nelson Gold who?slumped and died 10?days after his 26th birthday


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top