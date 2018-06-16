The Emir of Daura,Katsina State, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, declared yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari looks unstoppable in his re-election bid next year, as no mortal power can constitute any obstacle in his quest.“No mortal power will prevent Buhari’s re-election. He has five more years to go from date,” Umar said while receiving a former governor of Abia State , Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu in his palace.“At the end of his second term tenure ,Nigerians will even crave for his third term, because of what he might have achieved, God will shame any one against Buhari’s re-election,’’ he added.The Emir warned those he said were out to frustrate Buhari’s re-election bid, and said God will shame themKalu had earlier told the emir that some people are bent on frustrating Buhari’s re-election bid, but that their effort would not come to fruition.He said a prominent figure from the southern part of the country was among those spearheading the issue, but that Buhari’s noble cause would prevail at end of the day.He said the President had “performed excellently in various sectors especially in addressing the problem of corruption” which had given the county a bad name for many years.The former governor was in the state as part of sensitization for the actualization of another term for the president, an effort he was making through the National Movement for the Re-election of Buhari.Kalu also visited Governor Aminu Bello Masari, and the Emir of Katsina ,Abdulmumini Kabir Usman to promote the president’s re-election bid.Kalu said Buhari deserves another term in office in view of the people-oriented programs carried out in the country, even as he condemned those unduly criticizing him over his ambition.He said “Buhari deserves re-election not criticism to enable him complete the good work he has begun for the country.”He added that come 2019 general election; there was no amount of intimidation, blackmail or attacks that could stop the president from seeking another term in office.Also speaking, governor Aminu Bello Masari called on Buhari not to be bothered by criticisms, but give attention to his good work for Nigeria.Masari described Buhari’s critics as enemies of democracy, with call on Nigerians to come out enmass next year and vote for Buhari, to enable him consolidate on his achievements.