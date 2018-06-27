Tochukwu Uchendu, one of the sureties who secured bail for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has asked the federal high court, Abuja, to order his arrest.





The whereabouts of Kanu became unknown after soldiers raided his family house in Abia state in September.





At the court on Tuesday, Frank Chude, counsel to Uchendu, moved the motion for the court to order Kanu’s arrest.





He based his application on section 174(a) and (b), 177, and 179 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, and section 36I and 6(6) of the 1999 constitution as amended.





Chude noted that after the invasion of Kanu’s residence by the army on, he had not been seen in public.





“I am unable to communicate with the 1st defendant and his whereabouts is unknown to me,” the lawyer submitted.





On his part, Shuiabu Labaran, lawyer to the federal government, told the court that the proceeding for the day was for the three sureties to show cause why the N300 million bail bond should not be forfeited to the government.





He said this was based on the fact that the three sureties had failed to produce Kanu in court to defend the charge against him.





The two other sureties are Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south, and Ben El-Shalom, a Jewish priest.