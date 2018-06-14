 Nigerians react on social media as President Buhari picks object at Ganiat Fawehinmi’s feet | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
President Muhammadu Buhari briefly bent down to pick up an item that dropped at the feet of Ganiat, wife of the activist at a recent event.


Since the photo was shared on Twitter, there have been varied reactions, with some Twitter users using it to taunt people who they accuse of believing that President Buhari is misogynistic.

Some wondered at his humility, yet others wondered what Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, would think of the President’s action.




























