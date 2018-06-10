Kimono who died at the Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, recently celebrated his 60th birthday.
He is survived by his wife, and daughter, Oge Kimono, also a musician.
Since his demise, the social media has almost been completely overrun with tributes.
From celebrities to everyday citizens, the condolences have not stopped pouring in.
Here are a few emotional tweets below
Ras Kimono may your soul rest in peace. bad news https://t.co/gEiprJrQzT pic.twitter.com/VtVd8GYvZY— Adewale Ayuba (@OfficialAyuba) June 10, 2018
Death why! Why! My brother and my friend. Legend Ras Kimono rest in Peace. What a black day! What an unceremonious exit. I love you and will miss you. Sad sad sad.— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) June 10, 2018
I feel sad to hear the death of veteran Nigerian reggae artiste, Ras Kimono.— Femi Ote$ (@realFemOtedola) June 10, 2018
He will be greatly missed.
May his soul rest in perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/SP6D4FtZSv
I just heard the worst news that the Nigerian Reggae legend, and my cousin, #RasKimono has died. Ras had a huge impact on my appreciation of music & is one of the reasons I’m such a huge fan of the genre. I still remember his performance at our #HHchrismas party a two years ago pic.twitter.com/UXcPRfdbDX— Tony O. Elumelu, CON (@TonyOElumelu) June 10, 2018
May the soul of Ras Kimono rest in peace.— Charles Anazodo (@chaplinez70) June 10, 2018
I feel so sad hearing about the death of reggae legend, Ras Kimono. He redefined the face of music and there will be none like him. He will be dearly missed.— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 10, 2018
Your birthday is not complete without this track... Rumba Stylee by Ras Kimono. Rest in peace Rastafarian pic.twitter.com/L4dXbFtsWs— Dele Odufuye (@deleodufuye) June 10, 2018
Sad to hear about the death of Ras Kimono. A legend and one who made our childhood so much fun. May his soul Rest In Peace.— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 10, 2018
