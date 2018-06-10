 Nigerians pay tribute to the late Ras Kimono | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Nigerians pay tribute to the late Ras Kimono

9:52 PM 0
A+ A-
Nigerian Reggae legend, Ras Kimono, passed on Sunday morning, leaving the music community in mourning, as many reflected on his impact on the entertainment scene.


Kimono who died at the Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, recently celebrated his 60th birthday.
He is survived by his wife, and daughter, Oge Kimono, also a musician.

Since his demise, the social media has almost been completely overrun with tributes.

From celebrities to everyday citizens, the condolences have not stopped pouring in.

Here are a few emotional tweets below





















Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top