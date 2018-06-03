World Bank Consultant and Provost, Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu, (ASCETA), Dr. Phillip Ntoh, has asked the federal government to strategically embark on quick interventions both short- term and long-term measures so as to mitigate the hardship Nigerians would face next year.Ntoh said that unless conscious efforts are made to address the situation, the plight of Nigerians would be worse in the coming year.His verdict is not unconnected with the grave security challenge being experienced in the Northeast where food production by farmers has been adversely affected by the Boko Haram terrorist group as well as the herdsmen onslaught.The former Abia State Commissioner for Finance observed further that the federal government should do all it can to diversify the economy as failure would continue to pose great danger on the poor condition of Nigerians.He said that if all the endowments of the country, both natural and human, were properly harnessed by its leadership there would be no reason for the poverty the people were experiencing.“I see a situation where the country will run into deeper problem next year because there will be hunger in the land unless deliberate effort is made to redeem the mistake.“I am saying this because of the serious security challenge we are having. The Northeast has been devastated and this has horribly affected food production and food security,” he said.